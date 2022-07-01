Connect with us

Raila Odinga. /FILE.

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

I will work with Matiangi in my Govt – Raila

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1 – Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has promised that he will work closely with Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi should he clinch government in the 2022 general elections.

During a tour in Nyamira County on Friday, Odinga assured the residents that Matiangi will play a key role in his government having proved to be a diligent worker.

“At the top I will be with Fred Matiangi and after the August 9th polls, I will continue to work with Matiangi. We will continue to work with Matiangi because he knows how to deliver and that’s why those crooks are on his case,” said Odinga.

The Azimio – One Kenya Alliance flag bearer pledged to protect Matiangi from those fighting including leaders in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance .

“Am with my son friend Matiang’i and we have come from very far and he has been able to do a good job. Now he is being beaten by those crooks. Are they not beating him? But he is under the wings of Baba,” he said.

Matiangi has previously attacked Ruto, telling him to quit government instead of attacking it from within.

Without mentioning Ruto by name, he suggested that the DP and his supporters were dishonest.

The sentiment has irked leaders from the Ruto-led team who have openly castigated Matiangi for openly campaigning for Odinga and using state machinery to propel the agenda of the Azimio Coalition.

