Agano Presidential Candidate David Mwaure/CFM

2022 ELECTIONS

I will slash PAYE by 50pc, waive accrued tax penalties: Mwaure

Agano Party presidential candidate David Mwaure has pledged to reduce Pay As You Earn rates by 50 per cent and waive accrued tax penalties in a bid to cushion Kenyans from the high cost of living.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 — Agano Party presidential candidate David Mwaure on Tuesday pledge to roll out a far-reaching tax policy change in a bid to tackle the high cost of living in the country.

Mwaure said his government would slash the Pay As You Earn (PAYE) rate by 50 per cent and waive all accrued tax penalties.

Speaking during the presidential debate snubbed by Roots Party’s George Wajackoyah, who demanded to be included in the main debate, Mwaure said his government would manage with the projected decline of PAYE revenues to Sh230 billion down from Sh460 billion.

PAYE deductions generate about 25 per cent of locally-raised revenues in Kenya.

Mwaure also promised to review corporate tax which termed as a “big problem” that threatens to cripple businesses.

More to follow…

