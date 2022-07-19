I will serve with honesty and my track record speaks of that – Karua

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 – Azimio La Umoja- One Kenya running mate Martha Karua says that is she gets into government with Raila Odinga, she will be a Deputy President who will obey the rule of law.

Speaking on Tuesday during the debate with her Kenya Kwanza counterpart Rigathi Gachagua, Karua stated that she will be “respectful, a person who will obey the rule of law and support my captain to deliver”

She stated that she will take her role as a delegate to the President seriously and will not undermine his authority.

She stated that her focus will be on serving Kenyans and would never stoop as low as exchanging words with her boss especially in public.

Karua on Tuesday arrived at the Catholic University of East Africa the venue of the second tier debate flanked her grandchildren.

Karua arrived 30 minutes early to the debate which was to kick off at 8.00pm.

“Hello Kenyans. Please vote for Azimio,” one of the grandchildren said.

On the same topic, Gachagua stated that “at no time will William Ruto ever punish me, I will always support him, we have no time for side shows.”

When he arrived for the debate, Gachagua challenged the moderators to exhibit professionalism and not be “trivial”.

“I hope this debate is about the people of Kenya. I hope it will not desegregate into innuendos, rumors and unnecessary issues. I trust that the moderators will give us a chance to present to the people of Kenya our plan to turn around the economy and change their lives,” he said.

Gachagua pointed out that he will use the platform to speak to the millions of Kenyans who do not get the opportunity to attend their countrywide rallies.

He was flanked by, among others, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria.

