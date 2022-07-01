I will not be intimidated by teargas, Karua says

KISII, Kenya, Jul 1 – Azimio – One Kenya Alliance running mate Martha Karua says said Thursday’s incident where a teargas was lobbed before she could address a rally will not intimidate her from conveying the coalition’s message to Kenyans.

Speaking in Ekerenyo in Nyamira county during a campaign rally, Karua said she will especially make sure the message has sunk in the minds of women in Kenya.

“Yesterday you heard what happened at the Gusii stadium, let them know we are unshakable that’s why I am here today,” she said.

She noted that the meeting was not only for women but also for the youth.

Further Karua said Azimio coalition has a big share for everyone in the Kenyan nation from women, men, youth children and people with disability therefore he called residents in Nyamira to vote for the Azimio Government.

“The Azimio coalition is peaceful and therefore we are seeking for your votes in a peaceful manner without intending to cause chaos,” she stated.