Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
UDA presidential candidate William Ruto/CFM

2022 ELECTIONS

I will deliver on the two-thirds requirement within a year: Ruto

Ruto who spoke during the presidential debate on Tuesday said he had assembled legal experts to propose policy interventions that may not necessarily require constitutional changes to implement.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 — United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential candidate William Ruto has promised to formulate a policy on the two-thirds gender rule within 90 days and ensure the required threshold is attained within a year.

Ruto who spoke during the presidential debate on Tuesday said he had assembled legal experts to propose policy interventions that may not necessarily require constitutional changes to implement.

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance leader said he would ensure women, who lag behind in representation are elevated to positions of influence in Parliament and the Executive where they have equal status with their male counterparts on crucial national matters.

More to follow…

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

PHOTO Gallery: Presidential Debate

Here is a collection of photos from the July 26, 2022 presidential debate held at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) in Kenya’s...

1 min ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto says he will stop govt borrowing to control spiraling public debt

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26- Deputy President William Ruto now says if elected as the 5th President of Kenya come August 9th general election, his...

12 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Handshake to blame for high cost of living, Ruto maintains

Nairobi, Kenya, July 26- – Deputy President William Ruto has maintained that the handshake deal between President Uhuru Kenyatta and former opposition Chief Raila...

25 mins ago

August Elections

I will make public all contracts signed between Kenya, other countries – Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 – Deputy President William Ruto says he will make public all contracts signed by Kenya and other countries if elected...

32 mins ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto debates alone after Raila kept off

NAIROBI, Kenya July 26 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential candidate William Ruto enjoyed the presidential debate limelight alone on the podium Tuesday after...

55 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Debate to give us chance to tell Kenyans our plans for the future – Ruto

Nairobi, Kenya, Jul 26 – Deputy President William Ruto says the presidential debate marks a defining moment for Kenyans as they prepare to elect...

1 hour ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto arrives at CUEA for the presidential debate

NAIROBI, Kenya July 26 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential candidate William Ruto arrived at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) Tuesday, for...

1 hour ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Ruto arrives for debate with 2 ‘hustlers’ who endorsed his nomination

The Deputy President who was also accompanied by the Second Lady Rachel Ruto and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua arrived for the debate shortly...

2 hours ago