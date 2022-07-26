I will deliver on the two-thirds requirement within a year: Ruto

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 — United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential candidate William Ruto has promised to formulate a policy on the two-thirds gender rule within 90 days and ensure the required threshold is attained within a year.

Ruto who spoke during the presidential debate on Tuesday said he had assembled legal experts to propose policy interventions that may not necessarily require constitutional changes to implement.

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance leader said he would ensure women, who lag behind in representation are elevated to positions of influence in Parliament and the Executive where they have equal status with their male counterparts on crucial national matters.

More to follow…