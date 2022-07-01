Connect with us

June 21, 2022 | UDA gubernatorial candidate delivers his remarks during a roundtable with the Kenya Private Sector Alliance in Nairobi/Sakaja Campaign

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

I will be on the ballot in August – Sakaja

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 1 – Amidst the persecution and onslaught to stop his gubernatorial bid, Johnson Sakaja has exuded confidence that he will be on the ballot in the August polls.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate whose predicaments surrounding the authenticity of his degree certificate appear to be far from over has maintained that his bid to serve the city residents will not be dampened.

“As a leader you should never fear not be misunderstood, if your conscious is clear and you are doing the right thing keep your eyes on the price and so I choose to remain focused,” he said during an interview on Spice FM.

The Commission for University Education (CUE) on Thursday for the second time revoked Sakaja’s degree on grounds that their counterparts in Uganda had disowned it.

The agency’s Chief Executive Officer Mwenda Ntarangwi in a letter said Sakaja, who is vying to be Nairobi Governor on UDA ticket, did not present evidence to back his application for the recognition.

The Nairobi Senator has however, downplayed the revocation noting that “I understand too well that this is politics and I know the game too well”.

“Masinde Muliro once said that when you get into leadership or politics be ready to be arrested, go bankrupt or even die so this is nothing and I have been ready for it and I am ready because I know the cost and the journey it takes. No one has had it easy,” he said.

Sakaja regretted that it’s unfortunate the Commission is being used to settle political scores with the sole aim of locking him out from contesting in August.

He revealed that the latest onslaught by his critics is aimed at preventing the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) from gazetting his name.

“Nairobians are not immature and they can make their own decisions and ultimately their decision is what will count,” he said.

During the interview, Sakaja revealed that he failed to finish his University degree at the Nairobi University because of fees challenges and when he was able he was shy to resume his studies owing to his status.

But even with the ongoing drama, Sakaja noted that “it’s been a blessing in disguise” and acknowledged that his critics are making him popular.

Sakaja is set to unveil his manifesto on July 10, 2022.

