I was merciful to the corrupt, Karua will jail them, President Kenyatta says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has drummed up support for Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya saying it will be the weapon that will ultimately slay the corruption ‘dragon’ in the country.

President Kenyatta stated that the presidential ticket flag bearer Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua will transform the nation from the vice that has lead many to constantly raided public coffers.

In particular, he lauded Karua whom he described as an astute and firm leader who will ensure corrupt government officials rot in jail.

“Am happy that Odinga has joined hands with a woman who doesn’t joke called Martha Karua and who will not wait to hear the looters do their things here and there. They will all be sleeping in jail,” said President Kenyatta during a development tour in Kasarani.

The Head of State admitted that his regime was a bit lenient and showed the corrupt ‘mercy’ which ultimately derailed the war on graft.

“Karua is not like me who decided to forgive some of them. She cannot forgive them. These are the people who will ensure continuity of this work and we ensure that we have a country that will be led in justice and truth,” he stated.

President Kenyatta advised Kenyans to critically assess those seeking leadership positions in the August polls so as to ensure Kenya gets peace-loving and progressive leaders to steer the nation to new heights of prosperity.

The President cautioned Kenyans against being cheated into electing selfish and power-hungry politicians, and instead choose leaders who are committed to advancing public good.

“Do not be lured by sweet-talking politicians who seek leadership for self-gain but have no commitment to public good. Sometimes I am shocked by what some leaders say in public forums,” he stated.

“When they see good roads they stand and say, ‘you can see what our government has done’, but when things are not good, they point at others saying the Government has failed.”

“Now I wonder how many governments do we have?” the President said at Muhuri Muchiri Stadium in Ruai where he led in the issuance of 6,000 title deeds to several groups among them members of the trouble Embakasi Ranching Company.

Other recipients of the title deeds are landowners in Dandora, Patanisho, Umoja 1 and Umoja 11 as well several public institutions and commercial entities.

The President, who had earlier officially opened Mwiki and Mihang’o level three hospitals in Kasarani and Embakasi East constituencies respectively, said the country needs leaders who provide solutions to challenges facing the society and not antagonistic rabble-rousers.

“That’s why we are encouraging that we elect people who will come and continue with this work. It is not good to antagonize. There’s no one that’s perfect but when there are problems a good leader will call others and sit down to discuss solutions,” the President said.

He said his closing of political ranks with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga had created a peaceful and tranquil environment that enabled his administration to implement several key projects.