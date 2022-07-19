Connect with us

I wanted to defend my title from 2017 and carry the Kenyan flag – 1500m Gold medalist Faith Kipyegon

Published

Newly-crowned world 1500m champion Faith Kipyegon says she felt a huge weight of expectations on her shoulders ahead of the women’s finals on Monday evening.

Kenya

Seychelles Leaders Praise President Kenyatta’s Leadership Style

SEYCHELLES, Jul 19 – Seychelles political leaders have praised President Uhuru Kenyatta, describing him as a visionary leader who has effectively voiced the African...

1 hour ago

August Elections

Wavinya firmly in Machakos race after court upholds IEBC verdict

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Jul 19 – A Machakos court has dismissed an application challenging the validity of Wiper gubernatorial candidate Wavinya Ndeti degree certificate. Justice...

2 hours ago

August Elections

IEBC to conduct second simulation of results transmission

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is on Tuesday set to conduct the second simulation exercise for the...

2 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Ruto: I’m very confident that I will win this election

NAIROBI, Kenya July 19 – Kenya is a democracy with free and fair elections, Deputy President William Ruto said Monday in an interview with AFP, confident...

4 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Mrima lowers signature threshold for Kigame on account of disability

The Wafula Chebukati-led commission had removed the candidate from the race for failing to obtain the 48,000 signature threshold which was a requirement for...

16 hours ago

August Elections

Sonko moves to file contempt suit against Chebukati for striking him off Mombasa Governor race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 18 – Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has now moved to institute contempt proceedings against the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission...

17 hours ago

August Elections

Isiolo gubernatorial candidate Tene drops bid in favor of Godana Doyo

ISIOLO, Kenya Jul 18 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) gubernatorial candidate in Isiolo Hussein Tene has dropped his bid in favor of Godana...

17 hours ago

ANTI-TERROR WAR

Suspected Al-Shabaab terrorist arrested in Lamu, weapons recovered

Nairobi, Kenya, Jul 18 – Authorities have apprehended a suspected Al-Shabaab terrorist and recovered a cache of weapons following an operation in Lamu’s Milimani...

18 hours ago