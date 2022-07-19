Newly-crowned world 1500m champion Faith Kipyegon says she felt a huge weight of expectations on her shoulders ahead of the women’s finals on Monday evening.
I wanted to defend my title from 2017 and carry the Kenyan flag – 1500m Gold medalist Faith Kipyegon
SEYCHELLES, Jul 19 – Seychelles political leaders have praised President Uhuru Kenyatta, describing him as a visionary leader who has effectively voiced the African...
MACHAKOS, Kenya, Jul 19 – A Machakos court has dismissed an application challenging the validity of Wiper gubernatorial candidate Wavinya Ndeti degree certificate. Justice...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is on Tuesday set to conduct the second simulation exercise for the...
NAIROBI, Kenya July 19 – Kenya is a democracy with free and fair elections, Deputy President William Ruto said Monday in an interview with AFP, confident...
The Wafula Chebukati-led commission had removed the candidate from the race for failing to obtain the 48,000 signature threshold which was a requirement for...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 18 – Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has now moved to institute contempt proceedings against the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission...
ISIOLO, Kenya Jul 18 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) gubernatorial candidate in Isiolo Hussein Tene has dropped his bid in favor of Godana...
Nairobi, Kenya, Jul 18 – Authorities have apprehended a suspected Al-Shabaab terrorist and recovered a cache of weapons following an operation in Lamu’s Milimani...