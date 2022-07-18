Connect with us

I have no regrets on Oregon, just lessons picked, says Omanyala

2022 ELECTIONS

Civil society welcomes Supreme Court verdict upholding Sonko’s impeachment

The civil society group said in a statement to newsrooms, that the court acted in accordance with the goals and objectives of the Constitution (2010) which...

15 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Ruto vows to build grand State House Chapel, says detractors resisted Karen Chapel

Ruto said unnamed officials tried to derail his plans to build a Chapel at the Official Residence of the Deputy President in Karen, Nairobi,...

15 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Raila pleads with supporters to reclaim Lang’ata from Ruto’s UDA

Odinga urged residents of expansive Kibra constituency which served between 1992 and March 2013 before it was slit into two constituencies to elect representatives...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyan medic writes open letter to incoming US Ambassador over visa delays

Her sentiments were echoed by Mohamed Hersi, a seasoned hotel manager and tourism stakeholder, who termed the nonrefundable Sh38,000 visa application fee as "nothing...

17 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

President Kenyatta heads to Seychelles for 3-day State Visit

During the visit, President Kenyatta will hold bilateral talks with his host President Wavel Ramkalawan before witnessing the signing of various agreements focused on...

17 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

IEBC to decide Sonko’s fate in the Mombasa gubernatorial race next week

The Commission's Chairperson Wafula Chebukati told the press on Saturday that the final decision will be made after the poll agency reads and interprets...

21 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Justina Wamae: Little-known Kibra-born woman in race to become next DP

The Kibra-born 35-year-old shot to the limelight when Wajackoyah picked her as running mate and consequently dominated social media discourse during the launch of...

2 days ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Sonko files for review of impeachment verdict, accuses Supreme Court of bias

Sonko, who addressed members of the press on Saturday, faulted the apex court while taking issue with the expansion of the bench that determined...

2 days ago