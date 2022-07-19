I have never taken bhang and I will never take bhang, Wamae says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 – Roots Party Deputy Presidential candidate Justina Wamae says she has never smoked marijuana and she does not intend to start any time.

Speaking during the Tier one debate with her Agano Party counterpart Ruth Mutua, Wamae stated that she will never take bhang even if they win the presidency.

“I have never taken Bhang and I will never take bhang. Let me tell you Zubeidah, we are here to open markets in Kenya,” she said. “Many people have mental challenges because of high cost of living, not Marijuana. I have never smoked bhang and I will never smoke bhang.”

She explained that the Roots Party will be focusing on industrial production of the product.

She stated that marijuana legalisation will be to help in the purification process.