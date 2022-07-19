Connect with us

August Elections

“I don’t have billions, I’m worth Sh800mn – Gachagua

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 19 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Deputy President candidate Rigathi Gachagua has denied claims that he is a billionaire.

Rigathi told the Deputy Presidential Candidate debate that he is worth Sh800 million.

On the question of the source of wealth, the Mathira MP said I made my money during the reign of President Mwai Kibaki when the economy was thriving.

He went on to explain that he made over KSh200 million and invested in a fixed deposit account.

I worked in the Ministry of Lands and Settlement – Sh10 million. I worked in Kenya power Sh33million, I worked at the Ministry of Livestock for another Sh46 million. I worked in another organization I got up to 200 million.

“But when you send a policeman to investigate, they don’t understand that accounts. When you save money in a fixed deposit account, it leaves the personal account for a suspense account, but normal policemen looking at the movement in and out, four times a year Sh200 million. He thinks you have Sh800 million with that year, so when he multiplies by 7 as he sees you have Sh20.4 billion. That is the kind of folly of the kind of investigations, we are having in this country. I don’t have billions I have to Sh203 million in to that account. I am worth Sh800 million minus the Sh200 million, he stated.

