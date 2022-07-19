Connect with us

Martha Karua. /CFM

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

I am worth Sh150mn, Karua discloses

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 19 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya Deputy Presidential candidate Martha Karua has disclosed that she is worth Sh150 million.

Karua made the revelation on Tuesday night during the second tier debate of running mates.

When she declared in 2013, Karua was then worth Sh56 million but she attributed the rise to inflation.

“I haven’t had any new properties, but I’m a person many may not understand. I’m not thirsty for land. I’m not thirsty for wildly goods,” she said.

She underscored that “I am not hungry for billions.”

