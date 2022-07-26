Connect with us

Agano Party Presidential candidate Waihiga Mwaure. /CFM

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

I am vying for presidency to save Kenyans from poor leadership: Mwaure

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 – Agano Party Presidential candidate David Waihiga Mwaure says his stab at the presidency is meant to save Kenyans from leaders who have failed to deliver their promises to Kenyans.

Mwaure was outlinging his agenda at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa after his Roots Party counterpart George Wajackoyah stormed out moments after arriving.

“I am tired like Kenyans are, I am disappointed by the eldership we have had so far. I am also one of those Kenyans who have sat back and looked at the leadership who want to come back. A lot of us and Kenyans out there are asking why we have to recycle them,” he said

Mwaure said that leadership is about taking care of Kenyans and making a way for them saying his stab at the presidency is a defining moment for the country.

He added that Kenya has the potential to be competing with the developed world with the right leaders in power.

The Agano Presidential flagbearer expressed regret over the high cost of living in the country and the state of the affairs in the country including the high unemployment rate.

In his manifesto Mwaure’s main agenda is to fight corruption in the country and recover public funds that have been stashed abroad among others

The debate is being moderated by Smirti Vidyarthi of NTV and Ken Mijungu of KTN News.

