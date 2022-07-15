Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Paul Muite. /file

Kenya

I am not unwell, Muite says amidst rumors he has cancer

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 15 – Lawyer Paul Muite has denied claims on the social media that he is ailing from cancer.

This is after a photo went viral on social media showing that Muite had shed off a lot of weight with Kenyans speculating that he could be ailing.

Kenyans had gone even further to speculate that the lawyer could be ailing from cancer following his deteriorated health condition.

Muite has however revealed that the reason he has shed a lot of weight is to keep his sugar levels in control.

“Reports on social media that I am sick with cancer are NOT TRUE. Given my age, I have had to shed off weight on purpose to keep sugar levels where they should be,” he said.

Muite has been away from the limelight for a long period of time which made social circles come up with speculation that he could have been away on treatment.

The Senior Counsel insisted that he is well fit and up and about enjoying his life.

“Otherwise I have never felt better; enjoyed 1 and 1/2 hrs jogging in Ngong forest this morning,” Muite stated.

Last he was seen in public was during National Delegates Congress (NDC) in Bomas which  was convened to endorse businessman Jimi Wanjigi for the presidency.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Safina Party leader said the third liberation for the country will be about the economy and the social life of Kenyans.

Muite said his party shares similar agenda for the country with that of Deputy President William Ruto.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Clinical officer in Obado murder case admits to forging Oyamo’s medical records

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15 – A clinical officer has admitted in court to Having forged medical documents for Michael Oyamo. Cliff Momanyi a clinical...

2 hours ago

County News

6 dead, 10 sustain burn injuries after PSV burst into flames in Yatta crash

Area police base commander said ten people who had sustained burns from the incident been evacuated for medication.

3 hours ago

August Elections

TitTok launches initiative to curb misinformation ahead of Aug Polls

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15 – TikTok has launched an initiative to curb misinformation in the build-up to next month’s general election. According to TikTok’s...

3 hours ago

County News

3 injured following an IED attack in Mandera

Police said the victims escaped with significant injuries during the Thursday night incident which occurred at Dadach Qatarow between Ires Kinto and Domog along...

4 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

‘The wrath of the voters awaits you!’: Ruto to critics accusing him of being bitter

Leaders allied to Ruto's chief opponent, Raila Odinga, who enjoys the backing of President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration, have accused the UDA leader of being...

4 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta condoles with family of late retired President Mwai Kibaki

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has condoled with the family of Kenya’s third President, Mwai Kibaki following the death of the...

4 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta Urges Security Agencies Not To Abandon Multi-agency Approach

ISIOLO, Kenya, Jul 15 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged securities agencies to continue embracing the multi-agency approach in dealing with crime and safeguarding...

5 hours ago

August Elections

Choppers and wheelbarrows: Kenyan vote race highlights inequality

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15 – Seven helicopters lift off one by one in a cloud of dust from a remote region of western Kenya,...

5 hours ago