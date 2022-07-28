I am not competing with you, leave ‘Mr Kitendawili’ to me, stop asking me many questions, Ruto to Uhuru

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 28 – Deputy President William Ruto has fired back at President Uhuru Kenyatta following criticism over his campaign promises ahead of next month’s showdown with his main competitor Raila Odinga.

Ruto, while addressing a rally in Maua told the Head of State to stay away from the political campaigns and await his retirement after the polls.

“Mr President, please show some respect. If someone helped you, please be grateful. Don’t go around in circles. Mr Kitendawili whom you are supporting now has never helped you,” he told the crowd as residents there chanted ‘Yote yawezekana bila Uhuru.’ (All is possible without Uhuru).

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Presidential Candidate claimed that President was ungrateful to the people who put him in power.

“I see that the President is trying to quarrel with me. I am telling you, please my friend, you are not competing with me. When you needed someone to stand with you, I was there. I helped you in 2013 and 2017, now you are not standing, why are you asking me so many questions,” he stated. “Leave me with Mr Kitendawili I beat him.”

His running mate, Rigathi Gachagua accused Uhuru of ignoring Mount Kenya in his development agenda.

President Kenyatta had told politicians not to politicize the Naivasha Special Economic Zone (SEZ) that has the potential of creating decent jobs for thousands of Kenyan youths.

The President said it was unfortunate that some leaders have resorted to engaging in politics of deceit to gain political mileage at the expense of the welfare of the people of Kenya.

“Let’s shun politics of deceit, Let’s avoid divisive politics. Kenyans deserve politics of development not lies, insults and threats,” President Kenyatta said.

President Kenyatta spoke on Tuesday after presiding over the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of six factories at the Naivasha Special Economic Zone.

He emphasized that the decision to set up the special economic zone, the Inland Container Depot (ICD) and extend the Standard Gauge Railway to Naivasha was informed by the need to attract investors who previously would not venture in places that lacked infrastructure and adequate electricity.

“We did that so as to attract investors who will create jobs for Kenyans. It is unfortunate that some people have the guts to stand before Kenyans and tell lies about these projects,” the President said.