Eugene Wamalwa. /FILE

Kenya

I almost got slapped by Ruto, CS Wamalwa claims

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa now claims he was almost slapped by Deputy President William Ruto back in 2018.

Speaking during the Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya campaigns in Bukhungu Stadium Kakamega county on Saturday, the CS claimed that is a secret he has kept for a long time.

His statement followed the emergence of a leaked audio where Ruto is heard saying that he nearly slapped President Kenyatta.

“Yesterday I saw my boss president Kenyatta saying someone wanted to slap him, the one who likes slapping people. He said if he could have slapped him, he would have turned the other cheek as well,” he stated.

Wamalwa alleged that after the elections, he and other Luhya leaders went to meet the president at State House, a move which DP didn’t like and demanded a resignation letter from the CS

“I want to tell you today, even I Eugene Wamalwa your son, I almost got slapped by that guy. This is a secret I have kept for all these years. He told me to get out of his government and hand to me a resignation letter the following day,” he said.

Wamalwa added that, unlike the president, he wouldn’t have turned the other cheek but would have defended himself “mundu khu mundu”.

“If he could have dared slapped me, I wouldn’t have given him the other cheek,” added Wamalwa.

He further alleged he has forgiven the DP and prays to God not to allow him to take the country’s top position come August.

“I have forgiven him, and I have prayed to God to also forgive him,” he stated.

