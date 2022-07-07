Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Hundreds of Kenyans demonstrating over high commodity costs

Kenya

Hundreds of Kenyans take to Nairobi streets to protest high cost of living

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 7 – Hundreds of Kenyans on Thursday took to the streets of Nairobi to protest the high cost of living, saying the Prices of basic commodities including cooking oil, maize flour, wheat flour and sugar has doubled in recent weeks, putting pressure on households struggling to make ends meet.

Currently, a litre of cooking oil  costs an average of Sh407, up from Sh350 in April, while maize and wheat flour prices are now retailing from Sh230 per 2kg packet.

The protestors who were carrying sufurias, empty packets of sugar and flour, traversed Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) and terminated their protests at the office of the President at Harambee house.

Some protesters who addressed the media accused leaders of failing to address the issue, leaving them with no option but to fight for themselves.

“Our elected leaders have failed us and Kenyans are going through so much and that is why we are here to demand for the reduction of prices for basic commodities,” one of the activists said.

Another protestor said that the government shouldn’t blame the Russia-Ukraine conflict for the high cost of living, claiming that the conflict has just worsened the situation.

“The prices of food were high even before the issue of Ukraine came, we are in this situation because of too much borrowing and the money goes into the pockets of a few,” he stated.

With just 32 days to the elections, the protesting Kenyans lamented that the two front runners in the presidential election , Raila Odinga and William Ruto, are just giving promises instead offering solutions.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Raila is a friend of the President so it’s just a phone call away, Ruto has been in government for ten years and he is also giving promises, why can’t they help us now? another protester wondered.

Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna  defended President Uhuru Kenyatta over the high cost of living currently being witnessed in the country.

Oguna pointed out that the Head of State is not to be blamed for the situation as he attributed it to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

“It is not fair to put this blame on one person, it is not the President. The war in Ukraine has made things difficult for nations across the globe,” he said, adding that the situation was not unique to Kenya alone.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AGRICULTURE

President Kenyatta not to blame for high cost of living – Oguna

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 7 – Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna has defended President Uhuru Kenyatta over the high cost of living currently being witnessed in...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Buy a sweet with the Sh2 maize flour relief, Nyoro tells Munya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1 – Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro has told off Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya for announcing that maize flour...

6 days ago

Kenya

Munya urges Kenyans to try different diets after maize flour price hike

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1 – Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has urged Kenyans to try and eat other types of foods and other diet...

6 days ago

Kenya

Maize Flour Price to go down as Govt removes tax on imports

KAJIADO, Kenya, Jun 29 – The government has suspended all taxes on maize imported into the country in a bid to boost food security....

June 29, 2022

August Elections

Azimio Govt to lower cost of living in first 100 days in office – Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – Azimio-One Kenya Presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua have pledged to lower the cost of...

June 28, 2022

Kenya

Politicians Trade Barbs as Kenyans decry rising food, fuel prices

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 21 – Political leaders in the country continued to engage a blame game even as Kenyans complained that they are struggling...

February 21, 2022