MILIMANI LAW COURTS /FILE

Kenya

High Court to deliver ruling on Willie Kimani murder trial

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 22 – The High Court will on Friday deliver its ruling on the murder of human rights lawyer Willie Kimani and two associates, ending the case which started in late 2016.

The verdict by Justice Jessie Lesiit comes after the conclusion of hearings in the five-year-and-eight-month trial of the heinous murder of Kimani, client Josephat Mwenda and taxi driver Joseph Muiruri.

The hearings ended in February this year after receiving final submissions from defence lawyers and the prosecution.

The prosecution urged the judge to find the five accused, among them four police officers guilty after evaluating the evidence tendered by a total of 46 prosecution witnesses.

On their part, the defence led by lawyer Cliff Ombeta told the court that the matter had not been proved beyond all reasonable doubt.

Kimani, Mwenda and Muiruri were abducted on June 23, 2016, shortly after leaving Mavoko Law Courts in Athi River.

Their bodies were recovered a week later in a river at Ol Donyo Sabuk.

