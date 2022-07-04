Connect with us

MIKE SONKO. /FILE

August Elections

High Court suspends ballot paper printing for Mombasa Governor race pending suit by Sonko

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jul 4 – The High Court in has suspended the gazettement of the Mombasa gubernatorial candidates in the August elections pending the hearing and determination of a suit filed by Mike Sonko.

The three-judge bench also halted the ballot paper printing by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The Wiper Party was also prevented from nominating another candidate to replace Sonko in the governor’s race in August.

Sonko is seeking to overturn IEBC Dispute Resolution Committee’s decision to bar him from vying for the Mombasa Governor seat.

