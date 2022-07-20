Hieronimus Joya named Bishop of Maralal by Pope Francis

By Rev. Sr. Adelaide Ndilu and Rose Achiego Ande:

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 20 — Pope Francis on Wednesday appointed Rev. Fr. Hieronimus Joya, IMC as Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Maralal.

The news of Fr. Joya’s appointment was officially published in L’Osservatore Romano in Rome on 20th July 2022, at 12 noon Rome time and 1.00 p.m. Kenyan time.

The Apostolic Nuncio to Kenya and South Sudan, His Excellency Archbishop Bert Van Megen, also sent an official communication to the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) communicating the same.

The Nuncio’s letter reads in part, “I have the honour and pleasure to inform you that Pope Francis has appointed the Reverend Father Hieronimus Joya, IMC as the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Maralal. The Bishop-elect belongs to the Congregation of the Consolata Missionaries Fathers.”

Bishop-elect Joya who is currently pursuing his Doctoral Degree at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA), has served as Vice Regional Superior and Regional Superior of the Consolata Missionaries in Kenya and Uganda.

He was born on 17th April 1965 at Asinge location in Busia County.

He joined the Institute of Consolata Missionaries and took his first religious vows on 6th August 1994. He joined Consolata Seminary for his Philosophical Studies and later went to stay in Allamano House while undertaking Theological Studies at Tangaza University College. After his graduation, he was ordained to the Priesthood on 5th September 1998.

Bishop-elect Joya has worked at Loyangalani Parish, in the Catholic Diocese of Marsabit, and at Consolata Seminary Langata, as the Rector and Formator.