Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
June 30, 2022 | Deputy President William Ruto unveils the Kenya Kwanza Alliance manifesto at the Kasarani Indoor Arena in Nairobi/DPPS

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Here’s Ruto’s plan on fight against corruption

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 1 – Deputy President William Ruto has committed to de-politicize and remove weaponisation of the criminal justice system to fight corruption in his administration if he clinches the presidency in August.

The plan is contained in the Kenya Kwanza manifesto which was unveiled on Thursday.

Ruto noted that by doing so, “I will be allowing the relevant institutions to freely exercise the independence given to them by the Constitution.”

“We are for completing the implementation of the 2010 Constitution, strengthening the rule of law, increasing access to justice and ensuring respect for human rights,” Ruto said.

A majority of Ruto allies have alleged that they have been subjectively and wrongfully targeted by the State in the fight against corruption for the sole reason of their alliance to their party leader.

The leaders have been insistent that many government institutions especially those mandated to fight corruption have been compromised by the Executive.

The war against corruption continues to be a hot potato in the political scene ahead of the August high-stake polls which is 38 days away.

In his administration, Ruto also committed to grant financial independence to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the police to prevent their reliance on the Office of the President.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Whereas the Judiciary remains a very significant player in the war against graft, Ruto has promised to entrench its independence by operationalizing the Judiciary Fund.

Ruto has often been accused by his opponents of being corrupt and tainted and unfit to run for Presidency.

A defiant Ruto has however on numerous occasions dismissed the allegations and challenged them to table evidence.

Ruto will face off with three other candidates including Azimio La Umoja Presidential candidate Raila Odinga, George Wajackoyah of Roots Party and David Mwaure of Agano Party.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto pledges to end illegal evictions, property demolitions if elected

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – Deputy President William Ruto has vowed to “end all unauthorized evictions and property demolitions” if he clinches the Presidency...

20 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto vows to end KEMSA monopoly through stakeholder-run procurement

The Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate said reforms were necessary to bring down the cost of healthcare.

20 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Kenya Kwanza will have zero tolerance for extra-judicial killings: Ruto

While outlining his manifesto, Ruto said he will be intentional on preserving and protecting the lives of Kenyans.

21 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

116, 000 teachers to be recruited in two years if Kenya Kwanza wins Aug polls – Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – 116, 000 teachers will be employed within two years if the Kenya Kwanza Alliance wins the August polls and...

22 hours ago

August Elections

Ruto hits out at Govt Kazi Mtaani project, says has no long-term benefits

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30- Deputy President William Ruto has hit out at the government’s Kazi Mtaani project saying it will not provide a long-term...

22 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto heads to Karasani for manifesto launch as Wajackoyah stages showstopper on short notice

Supporters of Ruto's sponsor party -- United Democratic Alliance -- responded to the ensuing events with sharp criticism terming the decision by leading media...

23 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto meets ex-Nigeria President Goodluck Jonathan on Aug poll Preparedness

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – Deputy President William Ruto on Thursday met with former Nigeria President Goodluck Jonathan where they had an extensive discussion...

1 day ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Raila dismisses claims he orchestrated ports auction to UAE company

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Alliance flag bearer Raila Odinga has distanced himself from the claims that he...

1 day ago