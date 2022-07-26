Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
DP William Ruto. /CFM

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Handshake to blame for high cost of living, Ruto maintains

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, July 26- – Deputy President William Ruto has maintained that the handshake deal between President Uhuru Kenyatta and former opposition Chief Raila Odinga is to blame for the current high cost of living.

Ruto said Tuesday while outlining the Kenya kwanza Alliance at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa that the handshake deal between the two leaders made it impossible for the current government to implement the Big 4 Agenda, a plan he said would have cushioned Kenyans from the current tough economic situation.

The whole big 4 plan was shelved, and we went on a tangent because of the handshake equation and BBI. We didn’t get the time to do what we had promised the people of Kenya we would do,” he said.

The United Democratic Alliance presidential candidate said that his attempts to engage the Head of State on the implementation of the Big 4 agenda bored no fruit saying President Kenyatta decided to assemble a different group of people to deliver on his legacy projects who ended up failing to deliver.

“We find ourselves at this spot because there are some things we did not do right; we had a big 4 plan because we foresaw this situation,” he said.

DP Ruto said that the real solution to the high cost of living is dealing with the cost of food

He noted that to increase agricultural productivity, the Government must ensure farmers have access to inputs and provide them with necessary capital to do farming and grant them access to markets.

Ruto said that he is the best placed candidate to resolve the challenges affecting Kenyans.

“We have 5 million young people who are not working,15 million Kenyans blacklisted in CRB, 10 million citizens who have no access to credit in micro and small enterprise sector. I believe I am the candidate with a plan to get Kenya to the next level,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

I will make public all contracts signed between Kenya, other countries – Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 – Deputy President William Ruto says he will make public all contracts signed by Kenya and other countries if elected...

7 mins ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto debates alone after Raila kept off

NAIROBI, Kenya July 26 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential candidate William Ruto enjoyed the presidential debate limelight alone on the podium Tuesday after...

30 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Debate to give us chance to tell Kenyans our plans for the future – Ruto

Nairobi, Kenya, Jul 26 – Deputy President William Ruto says the presidential debate marks a defining moment for Kenyans as they prepare to elect...

59 mins ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Ruto arrives for debate with 2 ‘hustlers’ who endorsed his nomination

The Deputy President who was also accompanied by the Second Lady Rachel Ruto and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua arrived for the debate shortly...

1 hour ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Church not been fully involved in good governance issues by those in power: Mwaure

Nairobi, Kenya, Jul 26 – Agano party Presidential flagbearer David Waihiga has defended the church over its role in advocating for good governance in...

1 hour ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Waihiga to set up mental health department as he opposes legalisation of marijuana

Nairobi, Kenya, Jul 26 – Agano party presidential contender David Waihiga has pledged to ensure health facilities in the country set up a mental...

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

I am vying for presidency to save Kenyans from poor leadership: Mwaure

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 – Agano Party Presidential candidate David Waihiga Mwaure says his stab at the presidency is meant to save Kenyans from...

2 hours ago

World

Kenyan wealth being used to develop other nations – Waihiga Mwaure

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 – Agano Party presidential candidate Waihiga Mwaure says if elected President, he will cut diplomatic ties with countries holding Kenya’s...

3 hours ago