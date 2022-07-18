Connect with us

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha at Chania Girls High School where he opened newly constructed CBC classrooms. /KNA

Kenya

Govt won’t rescind decision on KU management – Magoha

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 18 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha says the government will not rescind its decision on changing the management at the Kenyatta University.

Magoha said at no time should there be management gaps at the university as the government waits for an application that has been filed in court to determine the legality of the suspension of. Paul Wainaina as VC and the ceding of part of the University land is heard and determined.

Speaking at Chania Girls High School in Thika while opening newly constructed CBC classrooms Monday, the CS said no judge can change the status that the government has the right to use its land in whatever way it deems fit for her people’s welfare.

He said the university cannot stop running its affairs due to a pending court case, adding that they are ready to take the battle up to the Supreme Court over the matter.

“Will government stop working because there is an issue in court? No judge can change my position that public property belongs to the people and the custodian is the President. The case is in a lower court, and it might drag until the Supreme Court. Do you expect the government to keep quiet all that while,” he said.

The University is expected to have a graduation ceremony on Friday where more management issues may take centre stage.

Wainaina was suspended after failing to cede part of the university land for the construction of World Health Organization (WHO) emergency hub and the expansion of the Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Magoha also called on public officers not to attach themselves so much to government property but work towards improving efficiency.

He said the Vice Chancellor should have negotiated with the government to compensate them for the land that they ceded.

“If I were the VC, I would have talked with the government for compensation because KU still has over 580 acres that they do not immediately need. I would have said since we are in debt, why don’t you compensate us so that we clear the debts. This is too much politics for nothing,” he said.

He said there was no way KU and Kenyatta University Teaching, and Referral Hospital (KUTRH) can detach from each other but rather will continue to exist together no matter the management at the two institutions.

“KU and KUTRH is like husband and wife. Adding WHO facility next to the two institutions will uplift the status of the two. What we are reading into this is too much politics for nothing,” he said.

This comes even as the court restrained the government from harassing officials of the university in a bid to enforce a cabinet decision.

The case is set to be heard on July 27.

