Govt to Deploy 150,000 Security Personnel across the Country During Polls

Nairobi, Kenya, Jul 22- The Government will deploy a total of 150,000 officers across the country to maintain law and order during the upcoming general elections slated for August 9.

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai told journalists Friday that the security personnel which will include special police officers drawn from partner security agencies- Kenya Prisons Service, National Youth Service, Kenya Wildlife Service, and Kenya Forest Service will provide a safe environment for all Kenyans to cast their votes and ensure citizens conduct their activities without fear of crime or harm.

Mutyambai said that Formed Police Units (FPUS) under the National Police Service have also been deployed across the country to offer tactical support to general duty officers before, during, and after the general elections.

“Further, there is a provision for a deployment of five (5) Airset in strategic locations to provide logistical air support when and where required throughout the electioneering period,” he said.

He stated that the NPS has put in place elaborate measures and strategies to ensure that security is guaranteed throughout the electoral cycle and enable the IEBC to conduct a free, fair, and credible election.

He added that to enhance seamless election exercise the NPS has prepared and finalized a National Police Service Election Security Plan.

The plan will provide critical input into Operation Orders and deployments plans by respective commands for the polls.

Mutyambai said that the Service has also established a National Election Security Command Centre which is manned on 24-hour basis and equipped to handle all situational analysis related to election security.

“It can be reached at toll-free on Tel. 0779756616,0779756615,0779756617 and 0779756606,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He noted that election preparedness has been ongoing since the last elections in 2017.

“During this time, we took stock of our then performance, picked and learned from the best practices as we acknowledged our past challenges, and purposed to plan ahead and deliver a much safer and secure election,” he said.

To ensure proper coordination of all activities surrounding election security, Mutyambai said that he had established the National Police Service Election Security Secretariat with the express mandate to coordinate all activities on election preparedness.

Among the activities that the Secretariat has undertaken is the development of an election security manual, guidelines, and a training manual.

“These critical documents, which are first of their kind in the history of our Police, were developed in collaboration with other stakeholders among them IEBC, ODPP, Judiciary Working Committee on Election Preparedness, NCIC, IPOA among other actors,” Mutyambai said.

The IG pointed out that all police officers, including special police officers Prisons, KWS, Forest, and NYS, partner agencies who normally offer support to the NPS during General Elections have been trained on election security.

He noted that the trained personnel are inclusive of the 1,115 command level officers from all such respective services and partners.

“It is this critical number that in turn led to a massive training outreach programme targeting their respective frontline officers responsible for the direct security provision,”

Mutyambai further stated that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations has also enhanced its capacity and capability, and further deployed officers to investigate all instances related to electoral malpractices.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“This team is working closely with the IEBC Returning Officers,” he said.

He appealed to Kenyans to remain peaceful before, during and after the electioneering period and collaborate with the security agencies for the sake of the country.