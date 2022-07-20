Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Interior CS Fred Matiangi/FILE/Ministry of Interior

2022 ELECTIONS

Govt scales up security deployment at the coast citing reemergence of gangs

Matiangi said intelligence reports had flagged out “politically-linked mobilization of gangs” and other illegal groupings that could pose a security threat in at least two counties in the region.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 20 — Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has ordered the deployment of more police officers at the coast to heighten security ahead of next month’s general election.

Matiangi said intelligence reports had flagged out “politically-linked mobilization of gangs” and other illegal groupings that could pose a security threat in at least two counties in the region.

Speaking Wednesday after chairing a meeting of regional security chiefs in Mombasa, the Interior CS said the additional officers and more equipment are expected on the ground beginning within a week.

“I have asked the regional security teams to raise up the level of security alertness to ensure that we facilitate effective participation in the general election. We are bringing up special additional resources to back up their work and planning,” he said.

He said the government is determined to ensure that peace will prevails in a region while vowing to crackdown on illegal gangs and the politicians sponsoring them.

“We have players in two counties that may be tempted to amass small groups that could engage in crime. My simple advice to them is not to try because we’re watching closely. I’ve asked the security team to act very decisively on any individual politician who tries to do that kind of a thing,” he said.

Last month, Matiangi confirmed that the security agencies are all set to provide the necessary support to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) during the August 9 polls.

Matiangi said had in an earlier update on June 3, when he chaired a meeting with Senior Security and National Government Administration Officers at the APTC Embakasi, that he was satisfied with the reports on election preparedness by the regional security teams presented to him during what he termed as the first National Security Assessment Session.

The Interior CS said that security teams were finalizing strategies in line with standard operating procedures and would soon begin mock deployments to polling stations in preparation to support the IEBC conduct elections.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We have received security reports from each of the eight Regional Commissioners and Police Commanders. We are now tidying up finalizing our SOPs so that we are ready to support the IEBC in August. In two of our regions, we have begun doing simulations, and the rest will follow suit next week,” Matiangi said.

The approach links national and local level security operations to provide urgent interventions to address the wider political, economic and social drivers of violence.

Matiangi said that as part of the preparation exercise, the command teams will move around the proposed polling stations and area where voting and tallying will take place to ensure that the government has everything it needs to support the electoral agency during the August 9 exercise.

“I want to assure the people of Kenya that we are ready to support IEBC to conduct national elections,” he said.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Raila says Karua debate against Gachagua impressive

Nairobi, Kenya, Jul 20 – Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance Presidential flagbearer Raila Odinga has congratulated his running mate Martha Karua following Tuesday’s...

2 hours ago

ANTI-TERROR WAR

Kenya unveils UK-funded regional ATPU office in Mombasa to support anti-terror war

Matiangi said the station will provide an internationally compliant facility where most terrorist suspects can be held and relevant criminal justice agencies can work...

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

IEBC appeals Court order on inclusion of Kigame in Presidential race

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 20 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has  appealed against the High Court order compelling it to receive Reuben...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Omanga wants caregivers to get Inua Jamii monthly stipend

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 20 – United Development Alliance (UDA) Nairobi County Woman Representative candidate Millicent Omanga wants the government to fast-track implementation of legislation...

3 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Sonko’s chances to vie in Mombasa Governor race slim – DPP Haji

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 20 – The chances of Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko being on the ballot in the Mombasa gubernatorial race is slim...

3 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

I talked to Uhuru and told him to reduce Unga prices – Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 20 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga now says he is the man who intervened...

4 hours ago

Judicial Appointments

Kimaru, Achode and Mativo among 7 nominees confirmed as CoA judges

The seven were listed in a Gazette Notice dated July 19 increasing the number of judges in the country's second highest to twenty-six.

6 hours ago

crime

Employee seeks witchdoctor services to evade arrest after stealing from employer

Nairobi, Kenya, Jul 20- Criminal elements have turned to witchcraft and other unconventional means in a bid to evade detection by security agencies once...

6 hours ago