Govt scales up security deployment at the coast citing reemergence of gangs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 20 — Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has ordered the deployment of more police officers at the coast to heighten security ahead of next month’s general election.

Matiangi said intelligence reports had flagged out “politically-linked mobilization of gangs” and other illegal groupings that could pose a security threat in at least two counties in the region.

Speaking Wednesday after chairing a meeting of regional security chiefs in Mombasa, the Interior CS said the additional officers and more equipment are expected on the ground beginning within a week.

“I have asked the regional security teams to raise up the level of security alertness to ensure that we facilitate effective participation in the general election. We are bringing up special additional resources to back up their work and planning,” he said.

He said the government is determined to ensure that peace will prevails in a region while vowing to crackdown on illegal gangs and the politicians sponsoring them.

“We have players in two counties that may be tempted to amass small groups that could engage in crime. My simple advice to them is not to try because we’re watching closely. I’ve asked the security team to act very decisively on any individual politician who tries to do that kind of a thing,” he said.

Last month, Matiangi confirmed that the security agencies are all set to provide the necessary support to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) during the August 9 polls.

Matiangi said had in an earlier update on June 3, when he chaired a meeting with Senior Security and National Government Administration Officers at the APTC Embakasi, that he was satisfied with the reports on election preparedness by the regional security teams presented to him during what he termed as the first National Security Assessment Session.

The Interior CS said that security teams were finalizing strategies in line with standard operating procedures and would soon begin mock deployments to polling stations in preparation to support the IEBC conduct elections.

“We have received security reports from each of the eight Regional Commissioners and Police Commanders. We are now tidying up finalizing our SOPs so that we are ready to support the IEBC in August. In two of our regions, we have begun doing simulations, and the rest will follow suit next week,” Matiangi said.

The approach links national and local level security operations to provide urgent interventions to address the wider political, economic and social drivers of violence.

Matiangi said that as part of the preparation exercise, the command teams will move around the proposed polling stations and area where voting and tallying will take place to ensure that the government has everything it needs to support the electoral agency during the August 9 exercise.

“I want to assure the people of Kenya that we are ready to support IEBC to conduct national elections,” he said.