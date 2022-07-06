Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

Kenya

Govt rolls out new measures to curb accidents on Nairobi Expressway

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, July 6 – No passenger vehicle with a capacity of over seven passengers will be allowed into the Nairobi Expressway, the government has said as it announced new measures to curb accidents on the newly commissioned road.

This move comes a day after over 20 people sustained injuries following a road accident at the Nairobi Expressway Toll Station at Mlolongo.

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia said Wednesday that the temporary move is meant to give room for the investigations into the cause of the recent accidents and develop appropriate safety measures.

 “These have necessitated an investigation into the cause of these accidents and incidents, so that appropriate safety interventions can be developed to ensure that commercial passenger vehicles use the expressway safely,” Macharia said.

The government stated that it had also installed rumble strips to warn drivers to slow down as they approach the various toll gates.

Macharia further announced that they had begun the enforcement of speed limits calling on motorists to adhere to the stipulated speed limits.

He added that the maximum speed limit on all public roads in Kenya is 110km/h.

“In this regard, we have, in collaboration with the Inspector General of Police, installed speed cameras to enhance the enforcement of speed limits. Further, traffic police will henceforth be stationed at various locations along the expressway, including toll stations.” Macharia said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Transport CS warned that any person who contravenes road traffic rules will be liable to a fine of up to 100,000.

Macharia said that the Ministry of Transport continues to monitor operations on the Nairobi Expressway and will make necessary changes and improvements to enhance the experience of road users.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Nobody is deporting me anywhere, I am a Kenyan, born in Kenya – Wajackoyah

Nairobi, Kenya, Jul 6 – Roots Party Presidential flag bearer George Wajackoyah has told off those questioning his Kenyan citizenship saying he has never...

1 hour ago

Kenya

If I hadn’t become a lawyer, I would have been a teacher – Karua

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 6 – Azimio One Kenya Presidential Running mate Martha Karua now says that she would have been a teacher If she...

1 hour ago

Sports

Court drops graft case against suspended football chief Nick Mwendwa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 6 – A Kenyan court on Wednesday dropped all corruption charges against suspended football chief Nick Mwendwa after prosecutors failed to...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Wetangula says claims linking him to Greek ballot paper printing firm ODM smear campaign

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 6 – Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has dismissed allegations that he is involved in the ballot paper printing tender for the...

3 hours ago

August Elections

High Court in Mombasa declines to lift orders barring IEBC ballot paper printing in Mombasa Governor race

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jul 6 – The High Court in Mombasa has refused to lift orders barring the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) from...

3 hours ago

August Elections

Mbilia Bel campaigns for Raila during Nyeri tour

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 6 – The Azimio-One Kenya rally in Nyeri was on Tuesday graced by Rhumba queen Mbilia Bel who urged residents there...

3 hours ago

August Elections

Raila most preferred Presidential Candidate in Nairobi at 49pc, Infotrak poll shows

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 6 – A recent survey in Nairobi has placed Azimio La Umoja- One Kenya Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga’s popularity at 49...

4 hours ago

August Elections

IEBC urges High Court to reconsider decision to halt ballot paper printing in Mombasa race

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jul 6 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Tuesday told the High Court of its desire to seek a stay...

4 hours ago