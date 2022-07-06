Govt rolls out new measures to curb accidents on Nairobi Expressway

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi, Kenya, July 6 – No passenger vehicle with a capacity of over seven passengers will be allowed into the Nairobi Expressway, the government has said as it announced new measures to curb accidents on the newly commissioned road.

This move comes a day after over 20 people sustained injuries following a road accident at the Nairobi Expressway Toll Station at Mlolongo.

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia said Wednesday that the temporary move is meant to give room for the investigations into the cause of the recent accidents and develop appropriate safety measures.

“These have necessitated an investigation into the cause of these accidents and incidents, so that appropriate safety interventions can be developed to ensure that commercial passenger vehicles use the expressway safely,” Macharia said.

The government stated that it had also installed rumble strips to warn drivers to slow down as they approach the various toll gates.

Macharia further announced that they had begun the enforcement of speed limits calling on motorists to adhere to the stipulated speed limits.

He added that the maximum speed limit on all public roads in Kenya is 110km/h.

“In this regard, we have, in collaboration with the Inspector General of Police, installed speed cameras to enhance the enforcement of speed limits. Further, traffic police will henceforth be stationed at various locations along the expressway, including toll stations.” Macharia said.

The Transport CS warned that any person who contravenes road traffic rules will be liable to a fine of up to 100,000.

Macharia said that the Ministry of Transport continues to monitor operations on the Nairobi Expressway and will make necessary changes and improvements to enhance the experience of road users.