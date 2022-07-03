Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya (second right) arrives at the annual Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) trade fair in Nakuru. He said that the Government has prioritized sustainable farming practices in its policies and budget to ensure food and nutrition security and build resilience against climate change shocks. Photo by Mercy Syombua.

County News

Govt prioritizes sustainable farming practices to build resilience against climate change shocks

Published

NAKURU, Kenya Jul 3 – The Government has prioritized sustainable farming practices in its policies and budget to ensure food and nutrition security and build resilience against climate change shocks.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya said various State agencies in collaboration with partners from county governments, local and international firms and research institutions were building capacity of both small-holder and large-scale farmers in practicing sustainable agriculture in Kenya towards improving crop yields, stimulating the economy and helping mitigate climate change.

Munya noted that agriculture is hugely vulnerable to climate change, particularly in Kenya, where crops rely on regular, sufficient and predictable rainfall.

“Changes in temperature and precipitation patterns have created extreme weather conditions such as flash flooding, drought and locust invasions that have not only slashed crop yields, but fuelled regional conflict over diminishing access to essential resources,” said the CS.

Speaking when he inaugurated the annual Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) trade fair in Nakuru, Munya stated that the partnership was also building resilience in smallholder farming and pastoral communities that depend on rain-fed agriculture through scaling up climate-smart agricultural practices, strengthening climate-smart agricultural research and seed systems, and supporting agro-meteorology and advisory services.

“Sustainable agriculture is about increasing profitable farm income, protecting the environment, enhancing quality of life for farming communities and increasing production for human food and fibre needs,” he stated. 

 The trade fair which resumed after two years lull due to the Covid-19 pandemic, has attracted 313 exhibitors, a drop from 330 exhibitors who participated in the 2019 event.

As part of the Big Four Agenda, Munya affirmed that the government was implementing measures and interventions to achieve food and nutritional security for all Kenyans.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

These measures include supporting large-scale production of staple food, expanding irrigation schemes, increasing access to agricultural inputs, and supporting small-holder farmers to sustainably produce and market commodities.

Meanwhile, the National Treasury has proposed in its 2022/2023 budget statement to issue Sh147 million for the Climate Smart Agricultural Productivity Project and Sh850 million to enhance drought resilience and sustainable livelihood.

About Sh1.5 billion will be given for the small-scale irrigation and value addition project.The food and nutrition sector will receive Sh46.7 billion in the budget.

Munya listed some of the climate smart agriculture practices as development and use of drought and heat tolerant crop varieties, finding use for waste products from crops, training on the costs and benefits of crop insurance, reduction of post-harvest losses through support of agricultural machinery, adoption of biological pesticides for green gram farmers, conservation of agriculture practices such as zero tillage and mulching, adoption of a warehouse receipting system and making use of waste material for biogas.

“For pastoralists, the practices entail shifts in herd composition from cattle to goats and/or camels, while in dairy farming it involves providing feed supplementation to increase productivity, providing of adequate water, improving collection systems to reduce spoilage and biogas systems to provide household energy and reduce emissions from manure,” he explained.

According to the CS, aquaculture entails the development of integrated systems that utilize waste from chickens raised for eggs or meat in fish farming to reduce costs of fertilizer and feed and maximize profits and adopting finger-pond technology through digging ponds in wetlands that are naturally filled with water and stocked with natural fish when lake levels rise.

Munya indicated that the 2022-2026 Climate-Smart Agriculture Multi-Stakeholder Platform strategic plan (CSA-MSP) being spearheaded by the Ministry of Agriculture, aims to equip farmers with adaptation practices on climate action, geared to increase food production hence, reducing food prices.

He said that hundreds of farmers’ groups in Arid and Semi-arid regions had been trained on climate-smart agriculture and provided with material support such as certified drought-resistant seeds, farm implements and animal supplements for increased productivity.

The communities were also being trained on how to cope with climatic disasters in regard to natural resource and risk management in order to be self-reliant.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The training has also been targeting fodder production to avert community conflicts witnessed during dry spells and to prevent the animals from getting emaciated and dying. Our main focus is on building climate-resilient communities and empowering local institutions,” Munya added.

 He revealed that the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organization (KALRO) was developing a variety of seeds, goat and cattle breeds that apart from being high yielding were resistant to drought and diseases.

 And as one way of coping with climate change, the CS urged Kenyans to embrace urban farming through establishment of kitchen gardens, while diversifying from maize into coffee, passion fruit, pyrethrum, macadamia, avocado, potato and vegetable farming.

 He said development of a new wheat variety that was resistant to rust would reduce the country’s dependence on imports.

  Munya hailed Egerton University for developing five new sorghum seed varieties that are designed to yield industrial raw materials in the manufacture of alcoholic beverages, bakery products, animal feeds and ethanol. 

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Nakuru lawmaker accused of funding criminals freed after day-long grilling

Gikaria said he was ready to cooperate with police in efforts to weed out criminal gangs terrorizing residents.

5 days ago

Top stories

Gachagua says govt has failed to tame insecurity

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 28 – Kenya Kwanza Deputy Presidential candidate Rigathi Gachagua has escalated his war with the government, this time accusing it of...

5 days ago

County News

R. Valley RC orders crackdown in Nakuru amid cult-like murders of mostly rape victims

Tension is high in the affected area as residents fear attacks by the gang that has been killing in a cultic manner.

7 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Munya says expanded portfolio in Azimo places him third on pecking order ahead of Kalonzo

The former Meru Governor who was promised an expanded portfolio that would see him oversee SMEs, urban development, business, industry and rural development said...

June 19, 2022

County News

MoH, World Vision and Global Fund train 200 community health committee members in Nakuru

The Ministry of Health, the World Vision Kenya and Global Fund, in partnership with Governor Lee Kinyanjui’s administration, rolled out the training program whose...

June 14, 2022

County News

4 arrested in Nakuru, police recover 25 arrows

The arrests followed police investigations after a photo of the suspects wielding crude weapons was shared on a popular social media platform on May...

June 5, 2022

County News

Woman, 2 daughters die in fire that razed their house

NAKURU, Kenya, Jun 1 – A woman and her daughters were burnt beyond recognition in a fire that razed down their house. The 8:00am...

June 1, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Top Azimio officials, Karua at KICC for naming of Raila’s Number 2

Former Constitutional Affairs Minister Martha Karua and Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya were among shortlisted nominees present.

May 16, 2022