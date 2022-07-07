Connect with us

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati. /COURTESY

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Govt printer breakdown has slowed down gazettement of candidates – Chebukati

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 7 – The delays in the gazettement of candidates participating in the August general elections has now been apportioned to the government printer.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has revealed that it delivered the list of 16,000 candidates across the six elective seats by June 30 this year.

However, the government printer is said to have had a mechanical breakdown which has occasioned the delay in the gazettement of candidates.

“We understand there were logistical challenges including breakdown of the equipment at the government printer and that’s why it has taken a bit of time,” said Chebukati.

The poll agency legal advisor Crispin Owier noted that the gazette notice will be out in the recommended time as the government printer was burning the midnight oil to ensure it is gazetted on time.

“As of yesterday there was a slight problem on the photographs of the candidates. The notice has to come out with the photographs of the candidates so this morning the government printer indicated that it was almost done with the transposition of the photograph,” Owier stated.

Election stakeholders had raised a concern that the commission was participating on an illegality having commenced the printing of ballot papers when the candidates had not been gazzeted.

The commission however clarified that there exists no legitimacy crisis in the ongoing printing of ballot paper exercise by Inform Lykos.

“The regulation was about gazettement of legislations that was passed by county assembly of Kiambu not gazettement of candidates per se,” Owier said.

