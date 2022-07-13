Govt justified to claim KU land, CS Magoha says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha now says the government is justified in claiming Kenyatta University land for various projects.

Magoha’s statement follow a tiff between President Uhuru Kenyatta and the institution’s Vice Chancellor Paul Wainaina who declined to authorize the transfer of part of the university’s land to settle squatters.

Magoha stated that if Wainaina did not agree with the government’s decision, he should resign.

Prof told the university community the Ministry of Education had demanded that the university avails the land which had already been subdivided by the Ministry of Lands with National Lands Commission said to have commenced the process of preparing titles.

Other proposed allocations include 30 acres for the World Health Organization (WHO), Africa Centre for Disease Control (10 acres), and the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (108 acres).

President Kenyatta launched an attack against Prof Wainaina launch of the WHO emergency hub on Saturday vowing to “retire with him” when he leaves office.

The President accused the VC of frustrating government projects by “laying claim to public land”.