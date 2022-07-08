Governors write to President Kenyatta over June monies owed by Treasury

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – The Council of Governors has written to the president demanding the immediate release of funds belonging to county governments for the month of June.

Speaking during the address on the state of devolution in the country on Friday, the council’s chairman Martin Wambora noted that delay in the disbursement of funds has derailed the efficient functioning of the county governments thus hindering the delivery of service to the wananchi.



In a letter signed by the council’s chair, the county bosses are demanding for the release of the funds as this has crippled the functions of the counties, suppliers have not been paid and outgoing governors will be forced to leave behind debts.

“Your excellency the president of the republic of Kenya, we are concerned in the manner in which the funds to the county are managed and the status of disbursement of funds to counties noting that the financial year came to an end last week,” he stated.

The chair further pointed out that what they are demanding for is their right that is aptly captured in the constitution and the national government should obey the law.

“A county’s share of revenue raised by the national government shall be transferred to the county without undue delay and without deduction, except when the transfer has been stopped under Article 225,” states Article 219 of the 2010 Constitution on the transfer of equitable share.



The council noted that they had to take this route since the discussions that they have had with the ministry of finance have borne no fruit prompting them to use a different method.

“Your excellency, the delays have jeopardized the operations and service delivery in the counties. Currently, all county governments are in arrears of pending bills and we are unable to pay county staff their salary, pay suppliers or offer essential services. Your excellency, we seek your intervention on this matter. We implore you to direct the national treasury to disburse the remaining funds to counties,” he stated.

Speaking during the event on behalf of the outgoing governors, Machakos governor Alfred Mutua demanded answers as to why the funds were not released yet as they were budgeted for.



“The challenge that we are facing, of not getting money coming to counties, is a serious issue. We are asking the government, where has the money gone? Is the country broke? Because it was budgeted for, so if the money has disappeared somewhere, Kenyans would like to know where the money has gone to,” he stated.

Mutua further warned the government not to play with the funds that belong to the citizens as it is their right to get the funds thus, they should not beg for it.

“Unless this money gets to the ground, people will continue suffering. The prices of fuel are up, the prices of food are up. People in the village are being strangled by poverty. So if this is a caring government, then we need our money on the ground. It is not a favour, it is our right. We are not going to ask for it politely as we are asking, we are going to demand for it because this is our right,” he added.