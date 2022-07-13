Gachagua whisked away after chaos rock Meru rally

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) running mate Rigathi Gachagua was Wednesday whisked away in a chopper after chaos erupted between rival camps in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Gachagua who had led a campaign in Mutuati, Meru County accompanied by the Senator Mithika Linturi was forced to prematurely end the rally after rowdy youth groups engaged in a fight.

It took the intervention of police officers to restore calm in the area where they lobbed tear gas.

Soon after being whisked away, Gachagua took to his social media to condemn the act and alleged that Kenya Kwanza rivals were behind the violence.

“Any person who thinks of using our unemployed youths to cause violence is primitive and will be ashamed by the resounding Kenya Kwanza victory in the next 24 days. This election gives a good democratic chance to choose leaders who have people’s interest at heart and service to our country,” he said.