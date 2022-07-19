Connect with us

August Elections

Gachagua says wealth comes from business dealings during brother’s tenure as Governor

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Deputy Presidential candidate Rigathe Gachagua has denied claims that a portion of his fortune stems from business dealings during the tenure of his brother Nderitu Gachugua’s stint as Governor.

Gachagua stated that he is an astute businessman who started doing business 40 years ago and he added that he has never done business with the county.

The Mathira MP claimed that the allegations he is facing are part of the blackmail by the Jubilee Government after he allegedly refused to back the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Rigathe was responding to queries about the source of the Sh12.5 billion that flowed through his accounts.

The MP was further pressed to confront a court case in which some Sh202 million from his bank accounts was frozen due to allegations of public funds embezzlement.

