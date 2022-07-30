Gachagua now claims his life is in danger

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NYERI, Kenya, Jul 30 – As the presidential campaigns enters homestretch, Kenya kwanza presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua has sensationally claimed that his life and that of Kiharu MP Ndidi Nyoro and Kimani Ichugwa are in danger.

Speaking during several stopovers in his home county Nyeri, Gachagua alleged that President uhuru Kenyatta has convened a meeting of elders at the family farm in Nakuru where “he has vowed to deal with us.”

“At the moment you should pray for me and those supporting William Ruto, I have information that uhuru whom we assisted to ascend to presidency convened a meeting where he vowed to deal with us, however I want to tell him that he should leave us alone since the community will not change their support for Ruto,” he stated.

Gachagua who was bitter said that despite losing his hard-earned money to the government, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers are trailing him whenever he goes.

“The reason why am saying that my life is in danger is due to the fact that characters are following me, a recent case being in Nakuru but am not afraid I will pay the ultimate price ” said Gachagua.

Leaders accompanying Gachagua in his campaign trail led by speaker Justin Muturi echoed his sentiments saying that if anything happen to their leaders, they will hold President Kenyatta responsible.

“I also have similar information on what Gachagua is saying but I want to tell uhuru to stop this outdated game however if he wants to continue let him know we shall hold him responsible.” Muturi said.

Gachagua urged residents of the Mt kenya region to come out in large numbers and vote for Ruto saying that they are confident of winning the polls by over 15 million votes.

“Let Odinga and his allies stop thinking of causing chaos after we death them I will deal with them and no one will be allowed to destroy properties,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua accused internal Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho of trying to use chief to cause chaos saying this country will vote in a peaceful manner and chose whoever that want to be the head.