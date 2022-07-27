Gachagua hits out at Karua, says she’s against interests of Mt Kenya region

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 27 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Presidential Running mate Rigathi Gachagua on Wednesday launched an onslaught on his Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Counterpart Martha Karua accusing her of always being against the interests of Mount Kenya region and its people.

Speaking from Karua’s home county, Kirinyaga, Gachagua said she does not have the best interest of the people and cannot be trusted to fight for them at the presidency.

“We want to ask our sister why she is always against her own people. There is no day she has moved to the same direction with Mt Kenya people. We agreed to support Uhuru Kenyatta in 2013 but Karua went ahead to oppose him and she was also supporting the Hague cases against Uhuru and Ruto,” Gachagua said.

“She also resigned from our Mwai Kibaki’s government. Karua always goes to the opposite direction and does that which is not favoring Mt Kenya people.”

He called on Kirinyaga residents not to vote for Azimio candidates saying Karua and her principal Raila Odinga have nothing in store for Mt Kenya region and Kenyans at large

“All of us are now behind Deputy President William Ruto but she has joined our biggest rival and President Uhuru Kenyatta has lied to us that he is the one who chose her to look after our interest. I ask all of you to send her home with her presidential candidate,” said Rigathi.

Karua has not been on the same side politically with majority of the Mt Kenya leaders and more specifically President Kenyatta until recently when she was chosen to be Azimio’s running mate.

Rigathi had time and again said the Azimio La Umoja- One Kenya Presidential candidate Odinga and his deputy Karua were projects of President Kenyatta.

Speaking during the running mate debate July 19, Gachagua accused the President of handpicking Karua so he could continue being in power after the August election.

He stated that due to this, President Kenyatta wanted to rule by proxy.

Karua while replying to him stated that Odinga and her are not President Kenyatta’s projects, “we’re a project of Kenyans, we were chosen to vie in a competitive process.”