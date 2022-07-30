Connect with us

Gachagua billboard put up along Thika Road after court orders him to surrender unexplained Sh200 million. /COURTESY

August Elections

Gachagua on yellow billboard after order to surrender Sh200mn

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 30 – Kenyans woke up to huge billboard in Nairobi on Kenya Kwanza running mate Rigathi Gachagua’s court order to surrender Sh200 million to the state.

The yellow billboard on Thika Road screams, “Freedom is coming, 200 million recovered”

It is however, unclear who put up the billboard that that deals a blow to the UDA presidential candidate William Ruto’s campaign.

It follows a court order this week ordering Gachagua to surrender Sh200 million whose source he failed to explain in a corruption investigation.

Gachagua has vowed to appeal the order saying it was politically motivated.

