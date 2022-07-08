Former Japan PM Abe dead after shooting during campaigns

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TOKYO, Japan, Jul 8 – Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe has been confirmed dead after he was shot at a campaign event on Friday, public broadcaster NHK and Jiji news agency reported.

“According to a senior LDP (Liberal Democratic Party) official, former prime minister Abe died at a hospital in Kashihara city, Nara region, where he was receiving medical treatment. He was 67,” NHK said.

The shooting of the country’s best-known politician comes despite Japan’s strict gun laws and with campaigning under way ahead of upper house elections on Sunday.

“Former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot in Nara and I have been informed he is in a very grave condition,” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters after arriving in Tokyo by helicopter from the campaign trail.

“I pray that former prime minister Abe will survive,” the visibly emotional leader said.

“It is a barbaric act during election campaigning, which is the foundation of democracy, and it is absolutely unforgivable. I condemn this act in the strongest terms.”

The attack took place shortly before noon in the country’s western region of Nara, and “one man, believed to be the shooter, has been taken into custody”, government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno earlier told reporters.

Kishida said “no decision” had been made on the election, though several parties announced their senior members would halt campaigning in the wake of the attack.

Abe, 67, had been delivering a stump speech with security present, but spectators were able to approach him fairly easily.

Footage broadcast by NHK showed him standing on a stage when a loud blast was heard with smoke visible in the air.