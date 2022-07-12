Former FKF Boss Mwendwa fails to appear in Court Again

KIAMBU, Kenya, Jul 12 – Embattled former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa has failed to appear in court for the second time to answer fresh fraud charges.

Kiambu resident magistrate Wilson Radin for the second time directed Mwendwa to appear in court on Thursday July 14,2022, after he did not present himself in court again on Tuesday.

In the Penal Notice, Radin warned Mwendwa that should he fail to attend court as ordered it will be deemed that he has defied the order and therefore liable to a prison term not exceeding six months.

Mwendwa’s case was for the first time brought Kiambu court last week on Thursday just a day after his Sh38 million graft charges against him were dropped at Milimani anti-corruption court.

The application for the fresh summons for Mwendwa to attend court for fresh plea taking was presented before Kiambu Senior Principal Magistrate Kibet Sambu by the Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (ADPP) Joseph Riungu Gitonga last week.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) said Mwendwa was re-arrested due additional evidence availed by the prosecution team.

“Upon hearing the defence lawyer’s augments on the absence of the accused person I hereby issue summons requiring him to attend court for plea taking July 14, 2022,” ordered Radin.

Radin further directed the investigating officer and the defence team to serve Mwendwa with fresh summons to ensure that he attended court for plea taking.

“Since July 11 was a public holiday Mwendwa may not have been aware that he was needed to attend court July 12, 2022 instead hence the court is giving him the benefit of the doubt” said Radin

However, Mwendwa’s lawyers Eric Mutua who appeared in court said he was not aware of his clients were abouts.

“I am not aware of where Nick is, am just doing what is expected of me which is being here today to represent my client” said Mutua