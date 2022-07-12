Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

August Elections

Former Botswana President to head Commonwealth Observer Group in Aug Polls

Published

LONDON, UK, Jul 12 – The Commonwealth has announced the appointment of Botswana’s former President Festus Mogae, to lead its observer group for Kenya’s upcoming general elections.

The 20-person Group will be in Kenya for the 9 August polls at the invitation of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

It follows a visit by a Commonwealth pre-election assessment team in April.

“Election observation is an essential component of our efforts to support member countries to strengthen the processes, culture, and institutions of democracy, and to enable citizen participation and representation at all levels,” Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland said.

“I am grateful to President Mogae and all observers for accepting this important assignment, as we continue to promote and protect electoral democracy – and the right of individuals to participate in processes which shape their societies through credible, inclusive, and transparent elections – in line with the Commonwealth Charter.”

Ahead of the Group’s arrival, an advance team from the Commonwealth will arrive on July 16 to meet key stakeholders, including the election management body, political parties, civil society groups, media, and other international observers.

They will travel across the country to build a comprehensive picture on the conduct of the process and to observe the campaign and the electoral preparations.

The Chair and observers have been given the mandate to observe and consider the factors affecting the credibility of the electoral process as a whole and to judge whether elections have been conducted according to the standards for democratic elections to which Kenya has committed itself, including legislation and relevant regional, commonwealth and international commitments.

The Commonwealth Observer Group will arrive in Nairobi on August 2 and will be supported by a team from the Commonwealth Secretariat, led by the Deputy Secretary-General Arjoon Suddhoo.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

Ruto says Raila manipulating opinion polls in his favour

TRANS ZOIA, Kenya, Jul 12 – Deputy President William Ruto no claims his main competitor in the August 9 presidential contest Raila Odinga is...

10 mins ago

JUDICIARY

Justice Musyoka pledges to fight for girls’ rights in succession cases

Nairobi, Kenya, Jul 12 – Justice William Musya Musyoka has pledged to streamline existing hurdles in the handling of succession cases if appointed Judge...

47 mins ago

August Elections

Re-match on Aug 9 will be a technical knockout: Sakaja to Igathe

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – Kenya Kwanza Alliance gubernatorial candidate Johnson Sakaja says there is no need for a “re-match” on the Nairobi gubernatorial...

2 hours ago

August Elections

High Court dismisses petition challenging Sakaja’s Degree Certificate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – The High Court has dismissed a petition challenging the validity of Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja’s academic qualifications due to...

3 hours ago

Kenya

EACC to recover salaries earned by Public Officials with fake academic papers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) says it is pursuing a recovery of salaries earned by public officials with...

4 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Sakaja silences Igathe’s doubts on credentials after late arrival for debate

Igathe, Jubilee Party's candidate in the City Hall race, had anchored his opening remarks during the debate of his credentials saying he was a...

16 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

LIVE: Watch tier 2 Nairobi gubernatorial debate here

The four candidates who were grouped in the second tier alongside three others who failed to show up for the debate will pave way...

20 hours ago

EAC

DRC completes accession to EAC after depositing instruments in Arusha

DRC joined the bloc after the signing of the Treaty of the Accession of the DRC into the EAC in Nairobi, Kenya on April...

20 hours ago