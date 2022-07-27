Connect with us

August Elections

First batch of Presidential ballot papers to arrive at JKIA

Published

NARIOBI, Kenya, Jul 27 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is on Wednesday set to receive the first batch of the presidential ballot papers at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The consignment will be received by the Commission led by its Chairman Wafula Chebukati who will be accompanied by other commissioners.

The Consignment comes days after representatives of the four presidential candidates and other stakeholders visited Greece to witness the printing of the ballot papers.

Two weeks ago, the electoral body received the first batch of the ballot papers for different elective posts that will be used in next month’s high-stake polls.

Comments
Comments
