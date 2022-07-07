Connect with us

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati. /COURTESY

August Elections

First batch of ballot papers have arrived in Kenya

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 7 – The first batch of ballot papers for the August General Election has arrived in Kenya.

According to the electoral body, over 22.1 million papers will be printed for the six elective posts.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukatyi allayed fears raised by Azimio la Umoja One Kenya that the elections will be rigged through entry of ballot papers through the Uganda border.

Chebukati mentioned that the commission will not print any extra ballot papers saying they have only procured 22.1 million ballot papers which is the number or registered voters.

“There are no ballot papers from Uganda or anywhere else. Don’t accept individuals to lie to you. All ballot papers are serialized we are only printing ballot papers to the tune of 22,120,258 million which is the number of registered voters per every elective seat,” Chebukati noted.

The poll commission insisted that the election will be tamper proof as the ballot papers have security features which include serial numbers and be specified to a polling station.

“There is no additional ballot paper we know very well that there is no 100 percent voter turnout. If there is any spoilt vote it will be accommodated within that number,” Chebukati noted.

