Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Marjan said the media has the responsibility to provide accurate information from a free fair and independent perspective. / COURTESY

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Fake opinion polls threat to democracy, cohesion – IEBC

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 -The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has urged the media to interrogate different opinion polls on the outcome of the August general election.

IEBC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Marjan Hussein elaborated that fake opinion polls have a huge potential risk for interfering with democracy and cohesion as the nation heads to the polls.

“Indeed opinion polls may pose a threat to democracy and cohesion if they thrive in misinformation of facts and distortion of news. It should be known to everyone that fake news spreads very fast like wild fires,” he stated.

Marjan pointed out that political opinion polls play a critical in the democracy as they help set the agenda for the electorate in debate and decision making.

He however warned that fake opinion polls with no basis of a scientific research can destroy the fabric of democracy in the nation especially in high contested elections leading to political instability.

“We therefore urge the media and pollsters to interrogate their news before publishing. The idea of interrogating news comprehensively can save lives and save the economy. We would therefore not spend a lot of time in nation rebuilding,” Marjan stated.

With less than a month to the polls, IEBC called upon the media to play fairly in disseminating information of opinion polls of different opinion players to avoid leaning towards any political formation.

“The political players have worked to adopt political pollsters in order to advance their own agenda. While this is datable the commission expects media and opnion pollsters to be free fair and independent,” the IEBC CEO said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Recently, Kenyans have been treated to contrasting opinion poll survey results, some favoring the Azimio la Umoja coalition and others favoring Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

This is nothing unprecedented as we saw it was the same scenario as the nation headed towards the 2017 General Election.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

President Kenyatta congratulates Okutoyi for Grand Slam win

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has congratulated teenage tennis sensation Angela Okutoyi for being the first Kenyan to win a Grand...

1 hour ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

All set for Nairobi gubernatorial debate Monday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – It is all systems go for the Nairobi Gubernatorial Debate slated for tomorrow at 5pm. Nairobi county residents had...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Supremacy battle between Moses Kuria, Wamatangi reigns as Kenya Kwanza tours Kiambu

NAIROBI Kenya, Jul 10 – The supremacy battle for the Kiambu gubernatorial race came to the fore on Saturday in a war of words...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Skilled Health Workforce Key In Delivery Of UHC, President Kenyatta Says

KIAMBU, Kenya, Jul 10 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has underscored the importance of well-trained health workers in the delivery of the Universal Health Coverage...

2 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta Launches Construction Of WHO Regional Operations Centre And Logistics Hub

KIAMBU, Kenya, Jul 10 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday launched the construction of the World Health Organization (WHO) African regional operations and logistics...

2 hours ago

Kenya

I almost got slapped by Ruto, CS Wamalwa claims

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa now claims he was almost slapped by Deputy President William Ruto back in 2018....

3 hours ago

August Elections

President Kenyatta blasts Kenyatta University VC over WHO lab construction

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 9 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has blasted the Kenyatta University Administration for complaining over the World Health Organization hub that is...

19 hours ago

August Elections

Karua marshals a million women to support her and Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 9 – Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya running mate Martha Karua says the August general election will avail an opportune time for...

20 hours ago