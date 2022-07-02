FACT CHECK: Makau Mutua lied that DP Ruto’s manifesto does not address corruption

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya July 2 – A day after Deputy President William Ruto launched his manifesto for the Kenya Kwanza coalition ahead of the August 9 presidential election, he was criticised for not stating ways his government will fight corruption.

One of the critics was Prof. Makau Mutua, the Spokesperson for the Raila Odinga Campaign Secretariat. Odinga is Ruto’s main competitor vying for the presidency under the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya alliance while Ruto is vying under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

According to Prof. Mutua, “the word corruption was not mentioned and did not cross Ruto’s lips even once” while unveiling his manifesto.

“Like the plague, Mr Ruto completely avoided any mention of the word [corruption]. We know why,” Prof Makau said in a statement titled “Uda’s lofty and empty promises.”

But a quick fact check by Capital FM has established that Ruto’s manifesto indeed addresses corruption and ways his government if he wins the presidency, will address corruption.

On page 59 of the manifesto, under Kenya Kwanza’s manifesto, it speaks of “Ending the weaponization and politicization of the anti-corruption efforts by allowing the relevant institutions to freely exercise the independence given to them by the constitution.”

It also pledges to “grant financial independence to the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) and the police to prevent their reliance on the President’s Office”

And on page 61 with the sub title “Ending state capture”, the manifesto pledges to “granting independence to institutions involved in the fight against corruption, thus ending the weaponization and politicization of their work.”

Contrary to Prof. Makau’s statement, Ruto indeed spoke about corruption extensively while answering questions after presenting his manifesto during the Thursday night launch at the Kasarani stadium.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

[Capital FM will continue fact-checking political statements from all leaders so as to enlighten the public].