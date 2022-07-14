Connect with us

Former Ethiopian President Dr Mulatu Teshome/FILE - Invest Ethiopia

2022 ELECTIONS

Ex-Ethiopian President, Teshome, to lead IGAD observer mission to Kenya

IGAD’s announcement comes two weeks after the European Union deployed an EU Election Observation Mission (EOM).

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 14 — The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has named former Ethiopian President Dr Mulatu Teshome the head of its election observer mission to Kenya.

IGAD made the announcement on Thursday as Kenya inched closer to the August 9 General Election.

“IGAD is honoured to be invited by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of Kenya to observe this year’s general elections, and the regional organisation is pleased to continue to work with the people of Kenya, electoral institution, political leaders, and other observer missions to advance the democratisation process,” Dr Workneh Gebeyehu, the Executive Secretary of IGAD, said. 

“We are also honoured that H.E. Dr Mulatu Teshome will lead the IGAD election observer mission. He is a well-respected Statesman and a distinguished diplomat,” he added.

Workneh wished Kenyans a democratic, peaceful, and successful election. 

IGAD is made up of eight member states that include Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, and Uganda.

IGAD’s announcement comes two weeks after the European Union deployed an EU Election Observation Mission (EOM).

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission named Ivan Štefanec, Member of the European Parliament, as Chief Observer for the mission.

The Commonwealth also announced the appointment of Botswana’s former President Festus Mogae, to lead its observer group for the General Election.

The 20-member Observer Group will be in Kenya for the August 9 polls at the invitation of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

This followed a visit by a Commonwealth pre-election assessment team in April.

“Election observation is an essential component of our efforts to support member countries to strengthen the processes, culture, and institutions of democracy, and to enable citizen participation and representation at all levels,” Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland said.

“I am grateful to President Mogae and all observers for accepting this important assignment, as we continue to promote and protect electoral democracy – and the right of individuals to participate in processes which shape their societies through credible, inclusive, and transparent elections – in line with the Commonwealth Charter.”

Ahead of the Group’s arrival, an advance team from the Commonwealth will arrive on July 16 to meet key stakeholders, including the election management body, political parties, civil society groups, media, and other international observers.

In this article:, , ,
