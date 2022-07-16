Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Štefánek said the Observer Mission will include a Technology Analyst who will assess the electoral commission’s technology, specifically the Kenya Integrated Election Management System/CFM - Maureen Irungu

2022 ELECTIONS

EU observer mission to deploy media monitors, Technology Analyst during polls

The Mission told news reporters at a media briefing in Westlands the team will include a Technology Analyst who will assess the electoral commission’s technology, specifically the Kenya Integrated Election Management System.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 — European Union Election Observation Mission have set up a media monitoring team to assess poll coverage in a bid to promote a free, fair and transparent election, the Mission’s Chief Observer Ivan Štefánik announced on Saturday.

The Mission told news reporters at a media briefing in Westlands the team will include a Technology Analyst who will assess the electoral commission’s technology, specifically the Kenya Integrated Election Management System.

“For the first time in Kenya the EU EOM has a dedicated Election Technology Analyst who will assess the use of technologies in different phases of the election processes as well as social media observers to assess the role of social media and digital communication process,” he said.

The Chief Observer further added that they have as well dedicated a social media analyst who leads a team of six social media observers to assess the role of social media and digital communication.

The mission noted that the team will examine media coverage on a wide range of platforms including traditional, social and vernacular channels.

“This reflects the EU’s established election observation methodology which is based on a long-term approach and focuses on the entire electoral process,” Stefanec said.

He also said the Observer Mission will include 48 short-term observers who will arrive in the county shortly before the election day on August 9.

“This reflects the EU’s established election observation methodology which is based on a long-term approach and focuses on the entire electoral process,” Stefanec said.

The Election Observation Mission was hosted by Chief Justice Martha on Friday when the Head of the Judiciary reaffirmed readiness to handle electoral disputes. She highlighted key preparatory efforts to prepare the courts for election petitions.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Koome noted she had gazetted 120 special magistrates in February to enhance the capacity of courts to handle electoral disputes arising from the August 9 General Election.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Cybercrime: Man with 93 phones arrested as police storm Embakasi-based ‘command-post’

Brian Mutua Muema within Pipeline area in possession of an assortment of 93 mobile phones which are suspected to have been stolen.

1 hour ago

2022 ELECTIONS

EU Election Observation Mission to deploy 180 monitors in 39 counties

The Observer Mission will include a Technology Analyst who will assess the electoral commission's technology, specifically the Kenya Integrated Election Management System, and media...

2 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

UDA Presidential Campaign says Ruto, Gachagua to make own choices on debates

Mohamed, who was flanked by the campaign's Director General, Josphat Nanok, cited a media survey released by the Media Council of Kenya in June...

3 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya, Somalia set for JCC talks in Mogadishu after border reopening

As part of the roadmap to revive cooperation, President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Somalian counterpart Hassan Sheikh Mohamud agreed on the resumption of Kenya...

5 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Is it the end of the road for Sonko?

Questions however still linger on whether provisions under Article 75 are applicable to Governors who are impeached under Article 181 which outlines four grounds...

20 hours ago

Kenya

Fight against Gender Based Violence gets boost as Govt rolls out monitoring framework

Nairobi, Kenya, Jul 15 – The fight against Sexual and Gender Based Violence (GBV) in the country has received a significant boost following the...

21 hours ago

Kenya

DPP wants lawyer Nyakundi charged with son’s murder after new evidence unearthed

Nairobi, Kenya, Jul 15 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji now wants lawyer Assa Nyakundi charged with the 2019 murder of his son...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Supreme Court upholds Sonko impeachment as Nairobi Governor

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15 – The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal by Mike Sonko against his impeachment as Nairobi Governor stating that due process was...

22 hours ago