EU observer mission to deploy media monitors, Technology Analyst during polls

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 — European Union Election Observation Mission have set up a media monitoring team to assess poll coverage in a bid to promote a free, fair and transparent election, the Mission’s Chief Observer Ivan Štefánik announced on Saturday.

The Mission told news reporters at a media briefing in Westlands the team will include a Technology Analyst who will assess the electoral commission’s technology, specifically the Kenya Integrated Election Management System.

“For the first time in Kenya the EU EOM has a dedicated Election Technology Analyst who will assess the use of technologies in different phases of the election processes as well as social media observers to assess the role of social media and digital communication process,” he said.

The Chief Observer further added that they have as well dedicated a social media analyst who leads a team of six social media observers to assess the role of social media and digital communication.

The mission noted that the team will examine media coverage on a wide range of platforms including traditional, social and vernacular channels.

“This reflects the EU’s established election observation methodology which is based on a long-term approach and focuses on the entire electoral process,” Stefanec said.

He also said the Observer Mission will include 48 short-term observers who will arrive in the county shortly before the election day on August 9.

The Election Observation Mission was hosted by Chief Justice Martha on Friday when the Head of the Judiciary reaffirmed readiness to handle electoral disputes. She highlighted key preparatory efforts to prepare the courts for election petitions.

Koome noted she had gazetted 120 special magistrates in February to enhance the capacity of courts to handle electoral disputes arising from the August 9 General Election.