Entrepreneur awards Sh4mn in scholarships to needy students in Kilifi

KILIFI, Kenya, Jul 25 — Some 400 students in Kilifi North and Kilifi South constituencies in Kilifi County have a reason to smile after receiving scholarship cheques worth over Sh4 million from Shining Hope for Communities (Shofco) CEO and Founder Dr. Kennedy Odede on Saturday.

Dr. Odede, who was in the county to meet Shofco Urban Network (SUN) members, sponsored 200 students in Kilifi South and North each.

“I am happy to be in Kilifi once again. I have come here to support bright students who are in high school as part of our ongoing education sponsorship targeting over 2000 students countrywide,” Dr. Odede said when he met over 1500 SUN members in Kilifi North.

Shofco’s SUN program, that boasts of over three million members across Kenya, brings together groups and individuals to solve pressing challenges in their communities.

“When we come together, we form a powerful force. As SUN, we work together as a family to change communities. SUN has helped people to get organised and engage well with the government. SUN members also work as the government’s eye in the community and identify problems that need government’s intervention,” Dr. Odede stated.

Joyce Mbodze, whose child benefitted from the scholarship, thanked Shofco for coming through for her.

“Shofco has always supported us. This is not the first time. We have received maize seeds, and food stuffs before and we are greatful for that. My child will now go to school without any interruption this year because of this cheque. God bless Shofco,” Mbodze, a resident of Kaloleni, said.

The Shofco boss was joined in Kilifi North by the County Secretary Mkare Arnold Jefwa, Assistant County Commissioner (ACC) Reuben Maroon and Sokoni Ward MCA Gilbert Supai Peru.

Jefwa praised Dr. Odede for introducing life-changing activities to the people of Kilifi.

“I have always heard about Shofco in Kilifi and I have come to see the owner today. I want us to work together because you have helped the people on Kilifi.

“I’m assuring you the support of the county government. In partnership with Shofco, we have secured 10 acres of land at Pwani University to be farmed by SUN members. We are greatful for what Shofco is doing to uplift the lives of the less fortunate in this area,” Jefwa said.

At the same time, Maroon lauded Shofco’s commitment to education, saying it was hard to find someone who mind about sponsoring students far away from his home.

“I want to thank Shofco for the job it’s doing. Not everyone has a heart to do what Shofco and Odede are doing in this area. You’ve supported the government in its quest to ensure 100 per cent transition to secondary school,” the Kilifi North ACC said.

Dr. Odede promised SUN members fertilisers and seeds to be used in the 10-acre peace of land donated by Pwani University.

The members plan to plant maize, watermelon and cabbages.

Over 2000 SUN members turned up to welcome their CEO in Kilifi South and received cheques for their children.

While addressing them, Dr. Odede called on them to maintain peace during and after election, insisting that Shofco is apolitical.

“Let us maintain peace this season. As Shofco, we are not supporting any candidate, but we need people with integrity to be elected. Voting is secret and election will come and go. Let us avoid tribalism, fighting our neighbours, and work together,” he stated.

In Kilifi South, the Shofco boss intends to roll out adult literacy program, build a library and train youth in income generating activities.

The Shofco boss has been in the forefront in preaching peace across the country. He has visited nine counties in the past one month, which include Nairobi, Kakamega, Siaya, Kisii, Nyeri, Mombasa, Kilifi, Nakuru, and Uasin Gishu.

The organization has also been organizing sessions for communities to engage and interview candidates for various seats ahead of next month’s polls.

Shofco started in Kibera, Nairobi and it has now spread to 20 counties across Kenya.

The organization, that has won several accolades, aims to reach 40 counties in the next five years.