crime

Employee seeks witchdoctor services to evade arrest after stealing from employer

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Jul 20- Criminal elements have turned to witchcraft and other unconventional means in a bid to evade detection by security agencies once they have committed crimes.

The revelation comes as investigative agencies step up their crackdown on criminals and criminal gangs in the country.

On Tuesday, detectives based at the elite Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) backed by their Special Services Unit (SSU) counterparts, ambushed a suspect who is suspected of stealing Sh 4 million, from her employer three weeks ago.

“The suspect identified as Miriam Mwelu, who was accompanied by her partner Timothy Akoi, were found at a renowned witch doctor’s house in Gachie, Kiambu County, where Mwelu had gone to seek protection from our men,” the Directorate of Criminal investigations (DCI) said.

According to the agency, the detectives arrived at the scene when the suspect was being immersed in a basin containing a concoction of blood allegedly drawn from a dead fowl, whose features DCI say resembled those of a cockerel.

“Upon noticing the detectives, the elderly witch doctor pronounced endless incantations in an attempt to keep them at bay, but that did not deter the sleuths from executing their mission much to the bemusement of Mwelu, who had closed her eyes expecting the sleuths to vanish,” the DCI stated.

The DCI said that a set of paraphernalia forming part of the witch doctor’s tools of trade including horns, feathers and cowrie shells were recovered during the operation.

“Among the services offered by the witch doctor as detailed on a long list seen by the detectives was ‘Kutoshikwa na DCI’ attracting a fee of Sh5,000,” the agency said.

Later, the suspect led the detectives to her parents’ home in Ithanga, Murang’a county, where Sh1.57million was recovered. Also recovered was the jewelry stolen from the woman’s employer according to the DCI.

“DCI is cautioning criminals who have committed crimes not to waste time seeking the services of wizards, to protect them from our officers,”

The agency said that its detectives rely on actionable intelligence supported forensically through science that cannot be challenged by the “dark powers of a witch doctor.”

