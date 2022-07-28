Connect with us

Dr Julius Jwan addressing the media after the distribution of examination papers in Homa Bay/KNA

EDUCATION

Education Ministry orders full resumption of sporting activities in primary, secondary schools

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 28 – The Ministry of Education has directed that sporting activities fully resume in all basic learning institutions, after they were suspended following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through a circular to all Regional, County and Sub-County directors of education Education Principal Secretary Julius Jwan said the decision followed consultation with key education stakeholders.

Jwan said sporting activities as well as music in Primary and Secondary schools will be activated starting term two of 2022, urging institutions to prepare adequately.

“Schools are therefore advised to start training their teams in preparations for the National championship and other regional and international championships. The activities will be held mostly during weekends, midterms and school holiday,” he stated.

PS Jwan noted that the Kenya Science and Engineering Fair and Drama competitions will be in term one of 2023.

According to the sporting activities schedule released by the Ministry primary and secondary school games for the second term will include Soccer, Volleyball, Netball and Racquets, Basketball, Hockey, Handball, Rugby and Swimming.

Other sporting events slated for this year include Federation of East Africa Schools Sports Association championship in Arusha, SNE Secondary and primary ball games as well as Kenya Music festivals to be held in Kisumu in September.

