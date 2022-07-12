Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
EACC Chief Executive Officer Twalib Mbarak speaks to the media. /KNA

Kenya

EACC to recover salaries earned by Public Officials with fake academic papers

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) says it is pursuing a recovery of salaries earned by public officials with fake academic papers. 

Through its twitter account, the anti-graft agency stated that there are many public officials who have forged their academic papers to attain their positions or get promoted to senior posts. 

“Forgery of academic certificates has become prevalent in the public service. This is not only a crime but also a violation of Chapter six of the Constitution,” it said. 

“EACC is investigating suspected public officials and will seek to recover salaries earned on fake academic qualifications.”

It stated that it is actively investigating unnamed individuals and will require them to refund the public the money they have acquired. 

Kenya is set to commemorate the Africa Anti-Corruption Day on Tuesday at the Strathmore University under the theme “Elect Leaders of Integrity to Enhance Transparency and Accountability.”

The question of fake academic papers has been in the headlines for weeks as some politicians battle to be on the ballot in next month’s general election. 

Institutions of higher learning have in the past flagged the problem of forgery of academic papers in the country to attain job placement or promotion. 

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

2022 ELECTIONS

Sakaja silences Igathe’s doubts on credentials after late arrival for debate

Igathe, Jubilee Party's candidate in the City Hall race, had anchored his opening remarks during the debate of his credentials saying he was a...

12 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

LIVE: Watch tier 2 Nairobi gubernatorial debate here

The four candidates who were grouped in the second tier alongside three others who failed to show up for the debate will pave way...

16 hours ago

EAC

DRC completes accession to EAC after depositing instruments in Arusha

DRC joined the bloc after the signing of the Treaty of the Accession of the DRC into the EAC in Nairobi, Kenya on April...

16 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Stage set for Sakaja-Igathe face-off at Nairobi Governor Debate

The second tier will have candidates who have polled above 5 percent in the same opinion surveys. It will go on air at 8:00pm and end...

17 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Mutua: Azimio pollsters know Raila is headed for defeat

Mutua who is among party chiefs who founded the Azimio coalition before ditching the outfit alongside his Kilifi counterpart Amason Kingi (Pamaja Africa Alliance)...

17 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Koome says all pending election cases to be concluded by Friday

Koome gave the undertaking following a meeting with Judiciary Leadership Team on Monday.

20 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

TIFA reports public confidence in IEBC at 60pc

The study published on Monday suggested the proportion of respondents with confidence in IEBC was slightly higher among supporters of United Democratic Alliance presidential...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Revised traffic law empowering police to deploy breathalyzers takes effect

The Traffic (Amendment) Act, 2022 was reviewed to address a conflict with the Traffic (Breathalyzer) Rules, 2011 which criminalized drink-driving, an offence the principal act did...

22 hours ago