President Kenyatta handed over the mantle during the 22nd Ordinary EAC Heads of State Summit that was held in Arusha, Tanzania on Friday/PSCU

EAC

EAC lauds Uhuru’s leadership as Summit Chairperson after tenure ends

President Kenyatta, who has served as the Chairperson of the EAC Heads of State Summit for a period of one year handed over the chairpersonship to Burundi’s Evariste Ndayishimiye with South Sudan’s Salva Kiir Mayardit set to serve as the rapporteur.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 23 –  The East African Community (EAC) has applauded President Uhuru Kenyatta for the exemplary work he performed during his tenure as Chairperson.

President Kenyatta handed over the mantle during the 22nd Ordinary EAC Heads of State Summit that was held in Arusha, Tanzania on Friday.

“The EAC salutes H.E Uhuru Kenyatta for his exemplary stewardship as chair of the community in the last 1 year & for his deep commitment in steering the regional integration agenda,” EAC stated.

President Kenyatta had taken over from Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame on February 27, 2021 after serving as the community’s rapporteur.

EAC described Kenyatta’s tenure as a great success saying ensured the economic, political and socio-cultural ties among Member States were strengthened through increased bilateral trade and cooperation.

The regional bloc also highlighted the waiver of the visa requirements between Kenya and South Sudan, and Uganda and South Sudan.

This facilitated free trade between these countries and also enabled its citizens to seek opportunities within the member states, resulting in free movement of people and goods and services across the borders.

Another achievement under Kenyatta’s tenure was the establishment of the EAC Common External Tariff, a move meant to spur intra-regional trade by encouraging local manufacturing, value addition and industrialization.

The community also congratulated him on the Common Market Protocol Retreat which will provide an avenue to take stock of the progress, challenges and opportunities in the implementation of the EAC Common Market Protocol as well as provide strategic direction for the smooth implementation of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The community’s secretariat has prepared for the rollout of AfCFTA in partnership with 1,700 other stakeholders in the region to allow the kick-off of liberalized tariff trading on a provisional basis.

