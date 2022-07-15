DPP wants lawyer Nyakundi charged with son’s murder after new evidence unearthed

Nairobi, Kenya, Jul 15 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji now wants lawyer Assa Nyakundi charged with the 2019 murder of his son after the prosecution unearthed new evidence.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said Friday that the move comes after prosecution led by the Senior Assistant Director in the Department of Public Prosecution Alexander Muteti and Gikui Gichuhi obtained new evidence from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

“DPP, Noordin Haji, now wants veteran lawyer, Assa Nyakundi, charged with the murder of his son, Joseph Nyakundi, in 2019,” ODDP stated.

Three years ago, the City lawyer was charged with manslaughter on April 26 and released on a Sh 300,000 cash bail with an alternative of Sh 1 million surety bond after being arraigned before a Kiambu court over the murder which shook the country.

Nyakundi was accused of murdering his son under unclear circumstances In March 2019, but the prosecution opted, at the time, to prefer a manslaughter charge which under Section 205 of the Penal Code attracts life imprisonment upon conviction.